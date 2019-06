WHO Declines To Declare Ebola Outbreak A Public Health Emergency NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Deborah Malac, U.S. ambassador to Uganda, about the recent deaths there from Ebola. In neighboring Democratic Republic of the Congo, the death toll is higher.

