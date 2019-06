U.S. Trade Office To Hold Hearings On Planned Tariffs On China Starting Monday, the U.S. trade office holds 7 days of hearings on President Trump's plan to add new tariffs to imports from China. U.S. businesses will be able to speak out for or against the plan.

Starting Monday, the U.S. trade office holds 7 days of hearings on President Trump's plan to add new tariffs to imports from China. U.S. businesses will be able to speak out for or against the plan.