Deposed Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi Dies, State TV Reports

Ousted Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi has died, Egyptian state television reported Monday, after fainting in a Cairo court session.

The state broadcaster said that the deposed leader requested permission to speak in court, which the judge granted. He reportedly fainted and died during a break in the session.

Morsi, who hailed from the Muslim Brotherhood group, led Egypt for one divisive year before he was ousted by the military in 2013 following mass protests.

Since Morsi's ouster, he has been in prison and has faced a series of trials.

He was Egypt's first democratically-elected president following the 2011 uprising, which led to the overthrow of Egypt's longtime dictator Hosni Mubarak.