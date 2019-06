Iowa Teens Can Do Yard Work For School Credit A high school in Dubuque, Iowa, gives students physical education credit when they go out into the community and do yard work for community members who are older or disabled.

Iowa Teens Can Do Yard Work For School Credit Iowa Teens Can Do Yard Work For School Credit Iowa Teens Can Do Yard Work For School Credit Audio will be available later today. A high school in Dubuque, Iowa, gives students physical education credit when they go out into the community and do yard work for community members who are older or disabled. Monday, June 17th, 2019 Listen · 13:28 13:28 Up First NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor