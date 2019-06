Meet Orville Peck, A Man With A Fringed Mask Who Sings Like Elvis Emerging country musician Orville Peck, who is gay, only appears in public in a cowboy hat and mask, and his voice has earned favorable comparisons to Roy Orbison, Chris Isaak and Elvis Presley.

Meet Orville Peck, A Man With A Fringed Mask Who Sings Like Elvis Meet Orville Peck, A Man With A Fringed Mask Who Sings Like Elvis Meet Orville Peck, A Man With A Fringed Mask Who Sings Like Elvis Audio will be available later today. Emerging country musician Orville Peck, who is gay, only appears in public in a cowboy hat and mask, and his voice has earned favorable comparisons to Roy Orbison, Chris Isaak and Elvis Presley. Monday, June 17th, 2019 Listen · 13:28 13:28 Up First NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor