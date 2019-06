Trump To Kick Off 2020 Presidential Campaign In Florida President Trump filed official paperwork to run for a second term on Inauguration Day. Even though he's held dozens of rallies, he kicks off his reelection campaign in Florida on Tuesday.

Trump To Kick Off 2020 Presidential Campaign In Florida

President Trump filed official paperwork to run for a second term on Inauguration Day. Even though he's held dozens of rallies, he kicks off his reelection campaign in Florida on Tuesday.

Monday, June 17th, 2019