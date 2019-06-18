Accessibility links
Uncovering The Story Of Cyclist Major Taylor, America's 1st Black Sports Star At the height of America's Jim Crow era, Taylor broke barriers by becoming the country's fastest and most famous cyclist. Michael Kranish tells his story in the new book, The World's Fastest Man.
The World's Fastest Man

The Extraordinary Life of Cyclist Major Taylor, America's First Black Sports Hero

by Michael Kranish

The World's Fastest Man
The Extraordinary Life of Cyclist Major Taylor, America's First Black Sports Hero
Michael Kranish

