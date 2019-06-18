Facebook Unveils Libra Cryptocurrency, Sets Launch For 2020

Facebook is branching into cryptocurrency, unveiling a new blockchain-based currency called Libra that could challenge bitcoin. Libra will be controlled by a non-profit group in which Facebook will share responsibilities with companies from Mastercard and PayPal to Uber and Ebay.

The currency is still in the testing phase; it's expected to launch in 2020. Facebook says it will have very low fees and will let people make a number of payments as simply as sending a text message.

In addition to staking out Facebook's territory in the bustling cryptocurrency sector, Libra could widen access to basic financial services worldwide — a shift that could particularly benefit women and people who live in developing countries.

"All over the world, people with less money pay more for financial services," the Libra site states, citing burdens such as steep usage fees and high-interest payday loans.

Noting the World Bank's finding that nearly half of the world's adults do not currently have access to an active bank account, Facebook says, "The cost of that exclusion is high — approximately 70% of small businesses in developing countries lack access to credit and $25 billion is lost by migrants every year through remittance fees."

In its most recent report on global banking services, the World Bank identified financial inclusion as a key driver of development.

When mobile money services expanded in Kenya, the World Bank said:

"It enabled women-headed households to increase their savings by more than a fifth; allowed 185,000 women to leave farming and develop business or retail activities; and helped reduce extreme poverty among women-headed households by 22 percent."

Facebook is also creating a new subsidiary to develop a digital wallet called Calibra, which will hold and dispense Libra once the currency is released. In addition to its own app, the wallet will be folded into Facebook mobile products, including WhatsApp and Messenger.

"The move brings Facebook in line with the global digital payments industry. Tencent's WeChat, the giant social network in China, already has a digital wallet," NPR's Aarti Shahani reports. "In India, there's Paytm. In Kenya, there's M-Pesa. A lot of the so-called 'emerging markets' implemented this technology early on because their citizens don't have bank accounts, but they do have mobile phones.

Shahani adds, "Most Facebook users are overseas. The largest user base is India (not the U.S.)."

To help build trust in the currency, each Libra coin will be backed by a reserve of "financial assets," according to the new cryptocurrency's website. That's a departure from bitcoin and other virtual currencies, whose value has been determined by a number of factors, from its worth as a vehicle for transactions to the currencies' limited supply and speculation on future prices.

But Facebook also faces another hurdle in the trust department, as its critics accuse it of having too much power already — and not doing enough to protect its users' privacy. Last year, U.S. regulators said they were looking into the possible misuse of the personal information of as many as 50 million Facebook users. And earlier this year, U.K. lawmakers said the company behaved like "digital gangsters."

In an attempt to address potential concerns about its new venture that could link social media users with financial records, Facebook said as it announced the new cryptocurrency plan, "Calibra customers' account information and financial data will not be used to improve ad targeting on the Facebook family of products."

Only in "limited cases," Facebook said, would Calibra "share account information or financial data with Facebook or any third party without customer consent."

Those limited cases, the company said, include instances in which data could be shared out of a need "to keep people safe, comply with the law and provide basic functionality to the people who use Calibra."

Libra's initial circle of founders includes more than 20 high-profile companies, which plan to push to expand acceptance of the new currency. They also aim to keep its value stable, and each founder will maintain a server that will be a node in the Libra blockchain network that will validate transactions.

Each of those founding companies are paying at least $10 million into the currency's reserve. Like all of Libra's founding members, Facebook will get only one vote in its governing association. If the new currency succeeds, the founding companies and other early investors would stand to receive interest from the Libra reserve fund.