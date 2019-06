Facebook Announces Plans For Libra, Its Own Cryptocurrency Facebook announced Tuesday it plans to create its own digital currency, called Libra. It's a way for Facebook to play the role that governments play in issuing money.

Facebook Announces Plans For Libra, Its Own Cryptocurrency Technology Facebook Announces Plans For Libra, Its Own Cryptocurrency Facebook Announces Plans For Libra, Its Own Cryptocurrency Audio will be available later today. Facebook announced Tuesday it plans to create its own digital currency, called Libra. It's a way for Facebook to play the role that governments play in issuing money. Tuesday, June 18th, 2019 Listen · 13:54 13:54 Up First NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor