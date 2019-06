Google Pledges $1 Billion For Affordable Housing Google says it will spend $1 billion to help make housing more affordable in the Bay Area. The region is undergoing a housing crisis, in part, because of high tech worker salaries.

Google Pledges $1 Billion For Affordable Housing

Google says it will spend $1 billion to help make housing more affordable in the Bay Area. The region is undergoing a housing crisis, in part, because of high tech worker salaries.

Tuesday, June 18th, 2019