Surveillance Camera Records Its Own Theft A man in Louisiana was caught on camera breaking into his neighbor's home and taking a surveillance camera that was still live streaming.

Surveillance Camera Records Its Own Theft Strange News Surveillance Camera Records Its Own Theft Surveillance Camera Records Its Own Theft Audio will be available later today. A man in Louisiana was caught on camera breaking into his neighbor's home and taking a surveillance camera that was still live streaming. Tuesday, June 18th, 2019 Listen · 13:54 13:54 Up First NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor