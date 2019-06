Students Provide Guides For Paying For College Trying to figure out how to navigate the finances of college? A series of crowdsourced Google documents written by current students and recent graduates provides many needed answers.

Students Provide Guides For Paying For College Education Students Provide Guides For Paying For College Students Provide Guides For Paying For College Audio will be available later today. Trying to figure out how to navigate the finances of college? A series of crowdsourced Google documents written by current students and recent graduates provides many needed answers. Tuesday, June 18th, 2019 Listen · 13:54 13:54 Up First NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor