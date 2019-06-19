Fed Leaves Interest Rates Unchanged For Now

Enlarge this image toggle caption Patrick Semansky/AP Patrick Semansky/AP

Updated at 2:24 p.m. ET

The Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged Wednesday but signaled it's ready to cut rates in the future if necessary to shore up a slowing U.S. economy.

The central bank's rate-setting committee said it continues to see economic growth as likely, but cautioned that "uncertainties about this outlook have increased."

"In light of these uncertainties and muted inflation pressures, the Committee will closely monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook and will act as appropriate to sustain the expansion," the Fed said in a statement.

The central bank left the target range for the federal funds rate at 2.25% to 2.5%. That key rate affects a variety of consumer rates, including those for credit cards, auto loans and mortgages, as well as the interest paid to savers.

Policymakers have been getting mixed signals in recent weeks about the strength of the economy. A surprisingly weak jobs report — showing just 75,000 jobs added in May — was followed by better-than-expected numbers on retail sales.

Most forecasters were not expecting a rate cut at this week's meeting. But there was less certainty than usual. In addition to signs of an economic slowdown, the central bank has faced growing political pressure from the White House to cut rates.

Trade tensions continue to be a wild card. Since the Fed's last meeting in early May, the Trump administration has raised tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports and threatened to impose new tariffs on an additional $300 billion in goods from China.

The stock market rallied on Tuesday after Trump tweeted that he had "a very good telephone conversation" with Chinese President Xi Jinping, suggesting a possible thaw in trade relations. The two men are expected to hold an "extended meeting" next week on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Japan.

Trump has repeatedly urged the Fed to reduce interest rates, complaining that the central bank slowed economic growth by raising rates last year.

Bloomberg reported Tuesday that the president explored the idea of removing Jerome Powell — his own nominee — as Fed chairman earlier this year.

"Let's see what he does," Trump told reporters Tuesday when asked about that report.

Earlier, Trump had complained that the European Central Bank has signaled a willingness to stimulate a slowing economy.

"I want to be given a level playing field. And so far, I haven't been," Trump said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters the president should not interfere with the central bank's policymakers.

"The last thing we need is politics involved in setting interest rates," Pelosi said Wednesday at a breakfast sponsored by The Christian Science Monitor. "The last thing we need is a president threatening a chairman of the Fed about whether he is raising or lowering rates in tune with the president's politics. This is so very, very wrong."