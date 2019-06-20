NPR Classical Updated Thursdays

Enlarge this image toggle caption Bertrand Guay/AFP via Getty Images Bertrand Guay/AFP via Getty Images

Updated May 23, 2024: Pity the poor viola — the brunt of so many jokes, yet the source of such voluptuous sounds. This week on the playlist, hear a wide range of viola tracks from Berlioz, Bartók and Brahms to Nico Muhly, Jennifer Higdon and Morton Feldman.

Need a deep discovery experience? Try 1000 years of music in this playlist from NPR Classical's Tom Huizenga, which explores everything from new releases to old favorites, and classics from the dawn of the recording era. Our mantra: Bach, Beethoven, before and beyond.

Stream: Spotify