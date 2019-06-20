Wade In The Water Ep. 1: Songs And Singing As Church

The relationship between song and singing, and worship and belief in both the organized and non-organized church. Introduces concepts, performing styles and musical genres.

Song List

Sweet Honey in the Rock, "Wade in the Water"

First Church of Deliverance, "Service" (NPR Recording)

Demopolis, Ala. Congregation, "Come and Go with Me" (NPR Recording)

Mighty Clouds of Joy, "Heavy Load"

Jessye Norman, "There's a Man Going Round"

Fairfield Four, "Roll, Jordan, Roll"

Mahalia Jackson, "Hold On"

Gatling Funeral Home, "Gatling Devotional" (NPR Recording)

Randy Weston, "A Prayer for Us All"

Billy Preston, "Amazing Grace"

Barrett Sisters, "I Don't Feel No Ways Tired"

Aretha Franklin, "Never Grow Old"

Staple Singers, "Uncloudy Day"

Edwin Hawkins Singers, "To My Father's House"

Mom and Pop Winans, "I'm Going Through"

BeBe and CeCe Winans, "Depend on You"

First Church of Deliverance, "All Is Well" (NPR Recording)

Wade in the Water is a 26-part series, originally released in 1994, that celebrates African American sacred music and traditions. To learn more about the series, click here. For more episodes click here or listen on the go with the NPR One app.



This series was produced by Judi Moore Latta and Sonja Williams.

