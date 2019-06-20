Wade In The Water Ep. 4: Sacred Songs As History

The sinking of the Titanic, the Depression, World Wars I and II and the civil rights movement, and the moving songs that arise from the sacred music tradition.

Song List

Voices of the Civil Rights Movement,"Wade in the Water"

Bernice Johnson Reagon, "Steal Away"

Montage

Bessie Jones, "God Moved on the Water"

Dixieaires, "When That Great Ship Went Down"

Dixieaires, "Joe Louis Was a Fighting Man"

Soul Stirrers, "Tell Me Why You Like Roosevelt"

Soul Stirrers, "Oh What a Time"

Gospel Pilgrims, "I'm Grateful to the NAACP"

SNCC Freedom Singers, "Ain't Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me Around"

SNCC Freedom Singers, "We'll Never Turn Back"

SNCC Freedom Singers, "O Pritchett, O Kelly"

Rev. Frederick Kirkpatrick / Jimmy Collier, "Everybody's Got a Right to Live"

Sweet Honey in the Rock, "Believe I'll Run On"

Sweet Honey in the Rock, "Sojourner's Battle Hymn"

Wade in the Water is a 26-part series, originally released in 1994, that celebrates African American sacred music and traditions. To learn more about the series, click here. For more episodes click here or listen on the go with the NPR One app.

This series was produced by Judi Moore Latta and Sonja Williams.

