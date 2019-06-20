Wade In The Water Ep. 6: Lined Hymn & Shaped-Note Tradition

Two musical traditions, originating from Europe and adapted by African American converts to Christianity.

Song List

Bernice Johnson Reagon, "Wade in the Water"

Richard Smallwood Singers, "I Love the Lord"

Ron Barrett / First Church of Deliverance, "I Love the Lord" (NPR Recording)

New Provisor Baptist Church, "A Charge to Keep" (NPR Recording)

Oregon State University Choir, "Montague"

Oregon State University Choir, "Chesterfield"

C.J. Johnson, "A Charge to Keep"

Sweet Honey in the Rock, "What a Friend We Have in Jesus"

Sweet Honey in the Rock, "Guide Me, O Thou Great Jehovah"

Columbia Baptist Church Chancel Choir, "I Heard the Voice of Jesus Say"

United Southern Prayer Band, "I Heard the Voice of Jesus Say" (NPR Recording)

Free Church, Stornoway Lewis of Hebrides, Scotland, Gaelic Language Lined Hymn

Oscilla, Ga. Singers, "My Lord Will Welcome Me"

Alabama Sacred Harp Convention, "Amsterdam"

Mt. Zion Baptist Church, "Inside the Pearly Gates"

Colored Sacred Harp Convention, "Florida Storm"

"Evening Shadow"

C.J. Johnson, "I Heard the Voice of Jesus Say"

First Church of Deliverance, "I Love the Lord"

Wade in the Water is a 26-part series, originally released in 1994, that celebrates African American sacred music and traditions. To learn more about the series, click here. For more episodes click here or listen on the go with the NPR One app.

This series was produced by Judi Moore Latta and Sonja Williams.

