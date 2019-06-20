Wade In The Water Ep. 7: The Fisk Jubilee Singers And The Concert Spiritual Tradition

The sound, history and legacy of the concert or arranged spiritual, and the role of the black university in developing a repertoire that blends African American and European influences.

Song List

Howard University Choir, "Wade in the Water"

Leontyne Price, "Honor! Honor!"

McNeil Jubilee Singers, "Ain't That Good News"

Fisk Jubilee Singers, "You May Bury Me in the East"

Florida A&M University Choir, "I've Been Buked and I've Been Scorned"

Dock Reed and Vera Hall, "Free at Last"

Fisk Jubilee Singers, "Done Made My Vow to the Lord"

Fisk Jubilee Singers, "Steal Away"

Fisk Jubilee Singers, "Glad I Got My Religion in Time"

Fisk Jubilee Singers, "Swing Low, Sweet Chariot"

Princely Players, "The Gospel Train"

Princely Players, "We Shall Walk Through the Valley"

Fisk Jubilee Singers, "Shout All Over God's Heaven"

Wilberforce Quartet of South Africa, "Shout All Over God's Heaven"

South African Singers, "Swing Low, Sweet Chariot"

Mthuzini Brothers, "Old Time Religion"

Tuskegee Institute Choir, "I Want to Be Ready"

Hampton Institute Choir, "I Want to Die Easy"

Princely Players, "Swing Low, Sweet Chariot"

Wade in the Water is a 26-part series, originally released in 1994, that celebrates African American sacred music and traditions. To learn more about the series, click here. For more episodes click here or listen on the go with the NPR One app.

This series was produced by Judi Moore Latta and Sonja Williams.

Stream The Playlist