Wade In The Water Ep. 9: The Struggle For A New Classical Concert Tradition

The struggle of African Americans seeking careers as professional classical music concert artists, featuring Roland Hayes, Paul Robeson, Marian Anderson, Leontyne Price, Jessye Norman, Kathleen Battle and others.

Song List

Howard University Choir, "Wade in the Water"

Roland Hayes, "I'm So Glad Trouble Don't Last Always"

Roland Hayes, "Round About De Mountain"

Roland Hayes, "Lil Boy"

Paul Robeson, "There Is a Balm in Gilead"

Paul Robeson, "I Got a Home in That Rock"

Paul Robeson, "Ol' Man River"

Marian Anderson, "Plaisir D'Amour"

Marian Anderson, "America"

Marian Anderson, "Dere's No Hiding Place"

Marian Anderson, "He's Got the Whole World in His Hands"

Wings Over Jordan, "I Cried and I Cried"

William Warfield, "Gospel Train"

William Warfield and Leontyne Price "Bess, You Is My Woman Now"

Simon Estes, "Every Time I Feel the Spirit"

Jessye Norman and Kathleen Battle, "In That Great Gettin' Up Morning"

Jessye Norman, "Sinner, Please Don't Let This Harvest Pass"

Florence Quivar, "In Bright Mansions Above"

Roland Hayes, "I'm So Glad"

Wade in the Water is a 26-part series, originally released in 1994, that celebrates African American sacred music and traditions. To learn more about the series, click here. For more episodes click here or listen on the go with the NPR One app.

This series was produced by Judi Moore Latta and Sonja Williams.

