Wade In The Water Ep. 10: The Legacy Of The Golden Gate Quartet

The legacy of this internationally renowned ensemble, innovators of the "jubilee" singing style which influenced the national sound of quartets in the black community before World War II.

Song List

Golden Gate Quartet, "Wade in the Water"

Golden Gate Quartet, "Didn't It Rain"

Golden Gate Quartet, "God's Gonna Cut 'Em Down"

Golden Gate Quartet, "Noah"

Norfolk Jubilees, "If Anybody Asks You Who I Am"

Fisk Jubilee Quartet, "Swing Low, Sweet Chariot"

Golden Gate Quartet, "Swing Down, Chariot"

Golden Gate Quartet, "Jezebel"

Mills Brothers, "Bugle"

Golden Gate Quartet, "Shadrack"

Golden Gate Quartet, "Hush"

Golden Gate Quartet, "Gospel Train"

Golden Gate Quartet, "Hit the Road to Dreamland"

Golden Gate Quartet, "No Restricted Signs"

Fairfield Four, "My God Called Me This Morning"

Jubalaires, "Before This Time Another Year"

CBS Trumpeteers, "This is a Mean World"

CBS Trumpeteers, "Milky White Way"

Fairfield Four, "Children, Go Where I Send Thee"

Wade in the Water is a 26-part series, originally released in 1994, that celebrates African American sacred music and traditions. To learn more about the series, click here. For more episodes click here or listen on the go with the NPR One app.

This series was produced by Judi Moore Latta and Sonja Williams.

