Wade In The Water Ep. 13: The Song Ministry Of Charles A. Tindley

The story of Charles Albert Tindley, the first gospel composer, and the migration of African Americans from the rural Eastern Shore of Maryland to the urban communities before the mid-20th century.

Song List

Golden Gate Quartet, "Wade in the Water"

Sweet Honey in the Rock, "We'll Understand It Better By and By"

Columbia Baptist Church Chancel Choir, "What a Friend We Have in Jesus"

Horace Clarence Boyer, "Stand By Me" (NPR Recording)

Horace Clarence Boyer, "Let Jesus Fix It for You" (NPR Recording)

Bernice Johnson Reagon, Michelle Lancaster, Yasmeen and Toshi Reagon, "What Are They Doing in Heaven Today"

Rev. Washington Phillips, "Leave It There"

James Cleveland, "Leave It There"

Dixie Hummingbirds, "Poor Pilgrim of Sorrow"

Marion Williams, "Nothing Between"

James Hoy (of Tindley Temple Methodist Church), "Nothing Between" (Pipe Organ)

Tindley Temple Senior Choir, "Stand By Me" (NPR Recording)

Avery Brooks and NPR Staff Ensemble, "Stand By Me" (NPR Recording)

Horace Clarence Boyer, "I'll Overcome Someday" (NPR Recording)

Bernice Johnson Reagon, "I'll Overcome Someday" (NPR Recording)

Civil Rights Movement Singers, "We Shall Overcome"

Lee Bell Johnson, "Stand By Me"

Mighty Clouds of Joy, "Stand By Me"

Caravans, "Stand By Me"

Five Blind Boys of Alabama, "Stand By Me"

Voices Supreme, "Stand By Me"

Ben E. King, "Stand By Me"

Donald Vails Choraleers, "The Storm Is Passing Over"

Wade in the Water is a 26-part series, originally released in 1994, that celebrates African American sacred music and traditions. To learn more about the series, click here. For more episodes click here or listen on the go with the NPR One app.

This series was produced by Judi Moore Latta and Sonja Williams.

