Wade In The Water Ep. 14: Lucie Campbell, Gospel's 1st African American Woman Composer

Enlarge this image toggle caption Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

The prolific composer and teacher who encouraged new talent, created the repertoire and expanded gospel's audience through the largest African American organization: the National Baptist Convention.

Song List

Sweet Honey in the Rock, "Wade in the Water"

Soul Stirrers, "Jesus Gave Me Water"

Mahalia Jackson, "Just to Behold His Face"

Rev. Eugene Smallwood, "Something Within" (NPR Recording)

Take 6, "Something Within"

Stars of Faith, "Walk This Road to Glory"

J. Robert Bradley, "Heavenly Sunshine"

J. Robert Bradley, "Is He Yours"

Donald Vails and the Celebration Delegation, "He'll Understand and Say Well Done"

Davis Sisters, "He'll Understand and Say Well Done"

Mahalia Jackson, "In the Upper Room"

Angelic Gospel Singers, "Touch Me Lord Jesus"

Gwendolyn Cooper Lightner, "Touch Me Lord Jesus" (Piano) (NPR Recording)

This series was produced by Judi Moore Latta and Sonja Williams.

