Wade In The Water Ep. 15: William Herbert Brewster, The Eloquent Poet Of Gospel

The first gospel drama playwright, producer and composer, whose compositions were the first million-record sellers in gospel music.

Song List

Golden Gate Quartet, "Wade in the Water"

Clara Ward and the Ward Singers, "Surely God is Able"

Mahalia Jackson, "Move on Up a Little Higher"

Five Blind Boys of Alabama, "Lord, I Tried"

Brewsteraires, "Book of the Seven Seals, Pt. 1"

Sam Cooke and the Soul Stirrers, "How Far Am I from Canaan"

Clara Ward, "The Old Landmark"

Aretha Franklin, "How I Got Over"

Brewsteraires, "So Glad I've Got Good Religion"

Queen C. Anderson, "Jesus, the Perfect Answer"

Horace Clarence Boyer, "Move on Up a Little Higher" (NPR Recording)

Mahalia Jackson, "Move on Up a Little Higher"

Sweet Honey in the Rock, "I Feel Something Drawing Me On"

Wade in the Water is a 26-part series, originally released in 1994, that celebrates African American sacred music and traditions.

This series was produced by Judi Moore Latta and Sonja Williams.

Stream The Playlist