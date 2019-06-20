Wade In The Water Ep. 17: The Music Of Roberta Martin And Kenneth Morris

The contributions made by composer-musicians Roberta Martin and Kenneth Morris, who continued Thomas Dorsey's work.

Song List

Dorothy Love Coates and the Gospel Harmonettes, "Wade in the Water"

Roberta Martin, "What a Friend We Have in Jesus"

Roberta Martin Singers, "God is Still on the Throne"

Roberta Martin Singers, "Come Into My Heart Lord Jesus"

Roberta Martin Singers, "God Specializes"

Ebenezer Baptist Church, "Jesus, the Light of the World" (NPR Recording)

Roberta Martin Singers, "Grace"

Roberta Martin Singers, "Rock My Soul"

Horace Boyer, "I'll Tell It Wherever I Go" (NPR Recording)

Davis Sisters, "Jesus Steps Right In"

Mahalia Jackson, "My God Is Real (Yes, God Is Real)"

First Church of Deliverance, "The Lord's Prayer" (NPR Recording)

First Church of Deliverance, "King Jesus Will Roll All Burdens Away" (NPR Recording)

Sweet Honey in the Rock, "Just a Closer Walk with Thee"

Preservation Hall Jazz Band, "Just a Closer Walk with Thee"

Civil Rights Movement Freedom Singers, "Just a Closer Walk with Thee"

Billy Preston, "Just a Closer Walk with Thee"

Wade in the Water is a 26-part series, originally released in 1994, that celebrates African American sacred music and traditions. To learn more about the series, click here. For more episodes click here or listen on the go with the NPR One app.

This series was produced by Judi Moore Latta and Sonja Williams.

