Wade In The Water Ep. 19: The Many Ways Of The Crossover

Enlarge this image toggle caption Express Newspapers/Getty Images Express Newspapers/Getty Images

The connecting lines between sacred and secular, explored through performances, texts, careers, recordings and the audiences who shared, exchanged and crossed over.

Song List

Ramsey Lewis, "Wade in the Water"

BeBe and CeCe Winans, "Heaven"

Delta Rhythm Boys, "Certainly Lord"

Delta Rhythm Boys, "St. Louis Blues"

Bessie Griffin, "I Won't Turn Around"

Bessie Griffin, "I Don't Know Why"

Sam Cooke, "Wonderful"

Sam Cooke, "Lovable"

Sam Cooke, "You Send Me"

Lou Rawls and the Pilgrim Travelers, "Jesus Be a Fence Around Me"

Lou Rawls, "I'd Rather Drink Muddy Water"

Staple Singers, "Why Am I Treated So Bad"

Staple Singers, "I'll Take You There"

James Cleveland, "I Can't Stop Loving God"

Ray Charles, "I Can't Stop Loving You"

Ray Charles, "Baby It's Alright"

Ray Charles, "Drown in My Own Tears"

Aretha Franklin, "Respect"

Aretha Franklin, "God Will Take Care of You"

Sky Pilot Gospel Choir, "Sweet, Sweet Spirit"

Stevie Wonder, "Have a Talk with God"

Stevie Wonder, "Higher Ground"

Clark Sisters, "You Brought the Sunshine"

Milton Brunson and the Thompson Community Singers, "Fire Next Time"

Wade in the Water is a 26-part series, originally released in 1994, that celebrates African American sacred music and traditions. To learn more about the series, click here. For more episodes click here or listen on the go with the NPR One app.

This series was produced by Judi Moore Latta and Sonja Williams.

Stream The Playlist