Wade In The Water Ep. 18: I'm A Soldier In The Army Of The Lord

Ian Dickson/Redferns

Shout songs, drums, clapping, horns and choral chants that fed the evolution of 20th century gospel music.

Song List

Dorothy Love Coates and the Gospel Harmonettes, "Wade in the Water"

Edwin Hawkins, "I'm Encouraged"

James Cleveland and Aretha Franklin, "Yes Lord"

Bishop Samuel Kelsey, "Heaven is Mine"

Bishop Samuel Kelsey, "Tell Me How Long Has the Train Been Gone"

South Carolina Prayer Band, "I'm a Soldier"

Gay Sisters, "I'm a Soldier"

Arizona Dranes, "I'll Go Where You Want Me to Go"

Charles Emmanuel Grace (Daddy Grace), "I Want Jesus to Walk Around"

Sister Rosetta Tharpe and Katie Nubin, "Daniel in the Lion's Den"

Ernestine Washington, "Thank You Lord"

United House of Prayer for All People (Harlem), Instrumental Music

Otis Jones, "O Lord I'm Your Child"

Boyer Brothers, "Step By Step"

Davis Sisters, "Plant My Feet on Higher Ground"

Clara Ward and the Ward Singers, "Packing Up"

Roberta Martin Singers, "Saved"

Mattie Moss Clark and the Southwest Michigan State Choir, "Sanctify Me Holy"

Clark Sisters, "My Redeemer Liveth"

Clark Sisters, "Hallelujah"

West Angeles Church of God in Christ Choir, "If You Call on Jesus"

Wade in the Water is a 26-part series, originally released in 1994, that celebrates African American sacred music and traditions. To learn more about the series, click here. For more episodes click here or listen on the go with the NPR One app.

This series was produced by Judi Moore Latta and Sonja Williams.

