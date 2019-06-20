Wade In The Water Ep. 20: Beyond Text: Instruments In The Service Of The Lord

Music without words, an experience of the power of instrumental African American sacred music.

Song List

Hue, "Wade in the Water"

Edwin Hawkins Singers, "Lift the Savior Up"

Harlem United House of Prayer, Brass Band Music

Arizona Dranes, "God's Got a Crown"

Mahalia Jackson, "Didn't It Rain"

Pearl Williams-Jones, "Jesus, Lover of My Soul"

Henry Davis, "Love Medley"

Billy Preston, "How Great Thou Art"

Blind Willie Johnson, "God Don't Never Change"

Rev. Gary Davis, "If I Had My Way"

Sister Rosetta Tharpe, "Peace in the Valley"

Vernard Johnson, "Call Him on My Horn"

Joe Jennings, "Lord I Want to Be a Christian"

Donald Byrd, "The Black Disciple"

Donald Byrd, "Cristo Redentor"

Hubert Laws, "Amazing Grace"

Richard Smallwood, "The Lord's Prayer"

Wade in the Water is a 26-part series, originally released in 1994, that celebrates African American sacred music and traditions. To learn more about the series, click here. For more episodes click here or listen on the go with the NPR One app.

This series was produced by Judi Moore Latta and Sonja Williams.

