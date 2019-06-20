Accessibility links
Wade In The Water Ep. 22: Jazz And The Wider World Of The Sacred (Part II) Jazz as sacred music within and beyond the boundaries of the organized African American church, featuring Pharoah Sanders, Sun Ra, Max Roach, Charles Mingus and others.
Wade in the Water.
Special Series

Wade In The Water
NPR logo

Wade In The Water Ep. 22: Jazz And The Wider World Of The Sacred (Part II)

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/711852442/731235059" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Wade In The Water Ep. 22: Jazz And The Wider World Of The Sacred (Part II)

Wade In The Water Ep. 22: Jazz And The Wider World Of The Sacred (Part II)

Wade In The Water Ep. 22: Jazz And The Wider World Of The Sacred (Part II)

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/711852442/731235059" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Sun Ra (left) performs with his Arkestra at the Newport Jazz Festival, circa 1970. David Redfern/Redferns/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
David Redfern/Redferns/Getty Images

Sun Ra (left) performs with his Arkestra at the Newport Jazz Festival, circa 1970.

David Redfern/Redferns/Getty Images

Jazz as sacred music within and beyond the boundaries of the organized African American church.

Song List

  • Brother Ah, "Wade in the Water"
  • Pharoah Sanders, "Kazuko"
  • Pharoah Sanders, "The Creator Has a Master Plan"
  • Sun Ra, "Saturn"
  • Sun Ra, "Enlightenment"
  • Horace Silver, "The Preacher"
  • Charles Mingus, "Wednesday Night Prayer Meeting"
  • Max Roach, "The Third Eye"
  • Irakere, "Misa Negra"
  • Delfeayo Marsalis, "Adam's Ecstasy, Eve's Delight"

Wade in the Water is a 26-part series, originally released in 1994, that celebrates African American sacred music and traditions. To learn more about the series, click here. For more episodes click here or listen on the go with the NPR One app.

This series was produced by Judi Moore Latta and Sonja Williams.

Stream The Playlist

Wade in the Water.
Special Series

Wade In The Water