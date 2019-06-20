Wade In The Water Ep. 23: Sing 'Till The Power ...

Virtuoso performances created by masters and documented through audio recordings that set the mold for specific vocal and performance styles.

Song List

Gospel Harmonettes, "Wade in the Water"

Gospel Harmonettes, "Get Away Jordan"

Gospel Harmonettes, "You Can't Hurry God"

Davis Sisters, "Keeping Me Alive"

Davis Sisters, "Twelve Gates to the City"

Caravans, "Mary Don't You Weep"

Caravans, "I Won't Be Back"

Caravans, "Lord Keep Me Day by Day"

Edna Gallmon Cooke, "Nobody But You Lord"

Sister Rosetta Tharpe, "Precious Memories"

Brother Joe May, "Search Me Lord"

Brother Joe May, "There Must Be a Heaven Somewhere"

Consolers, "Give Me My Flowers"

Alex Bradford, "Too Close to Heaven"

Staple Singers, "Low is the Way"

Staple Singers," Wade in the Water"

Wade in the Water is a 26-part series, originally released in 1994, that celebrates African American sacred music and traditions. To learn more about the series, click here. For more episodes click here or listen on the go with the NPR One app.

This series was produced by Judi Moore Latta and Sonja Williams.

