Wade In The Water Ep. 24: The Story Of The California Gospel Movement

Enlarge this image toggle caption David Redfern/Redferns/Getty Images David Redfern/Redferns/Getty Images

The migration and effects of geographical considerations on the sound, as African Americans moved west to Texas, Louisiana and California.

Song List

Bessie Griffin, "Wade in the Water"

St. Paul Baptist Church Choir, "I'm So Glad"

Andrews Gospel Singers, "I Won't Turn Back"

Rickey Grundy and the Rickey Grundy Chorale, "Happier with Jesus"

Paramount Singers, "Give Yourself to Jesus"

Mahalia Jackson, "I'm Going to Live the Life I Sing About"

Rev. Eugene Smallwood, "Little Wooden Church on a Hill"

St. Paul Baptist Church Choir, "Yield Not to Temptation"

St. Paul Baptist Church Choir, "God Be with You"

Paramount Singers, "There's a Leak in This Old Building"

Pilgrim Travelers, "Mother Bowed"

Andrews Gospel Singers, "Does Jesus Care"

Bessie Griffin, "Are You Sure"

Mighty Clouds of Joy, "It Ain't No Use"

Voices of Hope, "We've Come This Far by Faith"

James Cleveland and the Southern California Community Choir, "I'll Do His Will"

Edwin Hawkins Singers, "Oh Happy Day"

Donald Vails Choraleers, "He Decided to Die"

Wade in the Water is a 26-part series, originally released in 1994, that celebrates African American sacred music and traditions. To learn more about the series, click here. For more episodes click here or listen on the go with the NPR One app.

This series was produced by Judi Moore Latta and Sonja Williams.

Stream The Playlist