Wade In The Water Ep. 25: Pushing The Boundaries With Contemporary Gospel Choir

David Redfern/Redferns/Getty Images

The massive increase of gospel singing practiced in the church and on the wider concert stage.

Song List

Gospel Harmonettes, "Wade in the Water"

Mississippi Mass Choir, "There is None Like Him"

John P. Kee and the Music and Arts Seminar Mass Choir, "Never Shall Forget"

Abyssinian Baptist Church, "I Want to Ride That Glory Train"

Ebenezer Baptist Church, "Ride On, King Jesus"

James Cleveland and the Voices of Tabernacle, "God Has Smiled on Me"

James Cleveland, "Peace Be Still"

Southwest Michigan State Choir, "Wonderful, Wonderful"

Southwest Michigan State Choir, "Come Over Here"

O'Neal Twins, "Jesus Dropped the Charges"

James Cleveland and the Triboro Mass Choir, "In God's Own Time"

Edwin Hawkins, "Oh Happy Day"

Howard Gospel Choir, "The Lord's Prayer"

St. Augustine Catholic Church Mass Choir, "Let All the People Praise Him"

St. Augustine Catholic Church Mass Choir, "Allelujah"

Mississippi Mass Choir, "Your Grace and Mercy"

Milton Brunson and the Thompson Community Singers, "My Mind's Made Up"

Wade in the Water is a 26-part series, originally released in 1994, that celebrates African American sacred music and traditions. To learn more about the series, click here. For more episodes click here or listen on the go with the NPR One app.

This series was produced by Judi Moore Latta and Sonja Williams.

