Wade In The Water Ep. 26: Pushing The Boundaries With Contemporary Gospel Composers

Enlarge this image toggle caption Ebet Roberts/Redferns/Getty Images Ebet Roberts/Redferns/Getty Images

The composers who pioneered the new era, with their particular blend of traditional gospel music and European compositional techniques.

Song List

A Cappella, "Wade in the Water"

Andraé Crouch, "Take Me Back"

Andraé Crouch, "The Lord is My Light"

Danniebelle Hall, "Ordinary People"

Edwin Hawkins, "If You Love Me"

Walter Hawkins, "Goin' Up Yonder"

Richard Smallwood, "The Center of My Joy"

Daryl Coley, "He'll Never Let You Down"

Daryl Coley, "Real"

Rickey Grundy and the Rickey Grundy Chorale, "All Power"

Take 6, "I L-O-V-E U"

Take 6, "Come Unto Me"

The Winans, "It's Time"

The Winans, "He Said Go"

John P. Kee, "I Want to See Your Face"

John P. Kee, "Jesus Is Real"

Wade in the Water is a 26-part series, originally released in 1994, that celebrates African American sacred music and traditions. To learn more about the series, click here. For more episodes click here or listen on the go with the NPR One app.

This series was produced by Judi Moore Latta and Sonja Williams.

Stream The Playlist