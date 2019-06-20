Imogen Heap: Tiny Desk Concert

In the course of a few songs at the Tiny Desk, Imogen Heap took us through her many musical talents. The concert began with her old Frou Frou musical partner, Guy Sigsworth — and their first new song in 17 years — and ended with an extraordinary demonstration and performance of her high-tech musical gloves.

Imogen Heap not only has an enchanting voice but also the talents of a world-class audio engineer. She's completely engrossed in a technology she's helped to develop, one that makes it possible to alter sounds, create loops and compose tunes all with the wave of her glove-wearing hands. The high-tech gloves, now called Mi.Mu Gloves, were first shown at a TEDGlobal conference eight years ago. Her performances, with her sound-altering arm and hand gestures, resemble a summoning of spirits, a far more compelling live experience than what Imogen said used to look like she was standing behind her laptop checking email.

And though there's not been a new Imogen Heap album since 2014, this Tiny Desk Concert includes a reworking of "Hide and Seek," the song that made her a household name, and one she reimagined for the Broadway play, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

It's a thoroughly enchanting Tiny Desk Concert.

SET LIST

Guitar Song

Speeding Cars

Hide and Seek

MUSICIANS

Imogen Heap: lead vocals, piano, Mi.Mu gloves; Guy Sigsworth: keys; Steve Jones: guitar; Zoë Keating: cello; Tim Keiper: drums, percussion

CREDITS

Producers: Bob Boilen, Colin Marshall; Creative Director: Bob Boilen; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin, Natasha Branch; Videographers: Colin Marshall, Nickolai Hammer, Kara Frame; Associate Producer: Bobby Carter; Photo: NPR