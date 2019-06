Iran Shoots Down U.S. Drone. U.S. Says It Was In International Airspace Iran's Revolutionary Guard says it has shot down a U.S. drone that was flying in Iranian airspace. A U.S. official confirms the aircraft was downed, but disputes Iran's account of the facts.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard says it has shot down a U.S. drone that was flying in Iranian airspace. A U.S. official confirms the aircraft was downed, but disputes Iran's account of the facts.