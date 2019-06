Congress Demands Greater Oversight Over U.S. Olympic Committee The U.S. Olympic Committee is dealing with renewed calls to revamp itself after sexual abuse scandals and that it hasn't done enough to protect young athletes. Congress is increasing pressure as well.

Congress Demands Greater Oversight Over U.S. Olympic Committee Congress Demands Greater Oversight Over U.S. Olympic Committee Congress Demands Greater Oversight Over U.S. Olympic Committee Audio will be available later today. The U.S. Olympic Committee is dealing with renewed calls to revamp itself after sexual abuse scandals and that it hasn't done enough to protect young athletes. Congress is increasing pressure as well. Wednesday, June 19th, 2019 Listen · 13:24 13:24 Up First NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor