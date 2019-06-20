10 People Injured In Mass Shooting Outside Pennsylvania Nightclub

Just before 2:00 a.m. Thursday, multiple gunshots rang out as people exited the Deja Vu nightclub in Allentown, Pa.

Police say 10 people who were gathered on or near the sidewalk were shot and hospitalized.

"All victims are expected to survive," Allentown Police Captain Bill Lake told NPR in an interview.

No arrests have been made.

Police are asking members of the public to step forward if they have any information about the shooting. Lake would not say whether police are searching for one or more suspects.

The nightclub, located in the 300 block of West Hamilton Street, hosts Latin music nights, according to its social media accounts.

Tashana Santiago, who lives near the club, told The Morning Call that she awoke to the sound of gunfire and saw people running across the road and into a shopping center.

"When everything went silent all you could hear is the screaming and panicking," she said.