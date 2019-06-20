Accessibility links
Wade In The Water

Hear the history of American gospel music and its impact on soul, jazz and R&B.

Wade In The Water

Wade In The Water

Music featured in the 26-part documentary about gospel music

Original artwork created for the series by Al Smith. NPR hide caption

Original artwork created for the series by Al Smith.

Wade in the Water: African American Sacred Music Traditions is a 26-part documentary series that details the history of African Americans through song and music, storytelling and historical analysis over a 200-year period beginning with their arrival on American shores.

Wade In The Water

Wade In The Water: All 26 Episodes Episodes Now Streaming

Produced by NPR and the Smithsonian Institution in the 1990s and hosted by Bernice Johnson Reagon, the program explores the history, the players and the lore of gospel music and its larger impact on soul, jazz and R&B.

Listen to episodes on NPR.org and NPR One. Stream a playlist of songs featured in the show below.

Stream: Spotify, Apple Music.

