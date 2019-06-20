Accessibility links
Stream Lil Nas X's 'Panini' Ahead Of His '7' EP Lil Nas X's upcoming EP, 7, will aim to cement the Internet sensation as more than a flash in the pan. With "Panini," he's already proven he can be more than a one-hit wonder.
Lil Nas X Proves He's Not A One-Hit Wonder With 'Panini'

Rosalind Faulkner

Lil Nas X has followed up his viral sensation "Old Town Road" with his latest song "Panini."

Lil Nas X has followed up his viral sensation "Old Town Road" with his latest song "Panini."

While his viral hit "Old Town Road" still sits atop the Billboard Hot 100 throne, Lil Nas X drops "Panini," a second taste of his upcoming EP 7, due out June 21 via Columbia Records.

"Panini" has a weightier sound than the hit that's made the 20-year-old famous for weeks this spring, though the whistling that bookends the track seems to tip a hat to the Yeehaw Agenda. And Lil Nas X raps simple yet somehow unexpected, stick-in-your-head rhymes to open: "Ey panini / Don't you be a meanie / Thought you wanted me to go / Why you tryna keep me teeny?"

A few familiar names contributed to to the booming production of "Panini." New York duo Take A Daytrip and Dot da Genius — famous for his spidery, spellbinding work with Kid Cudi, Jhene Aiko and more — co-produced the sub-two-minute bop, which also interpolates bits of melody from Nirvana's "In Bloom." (The artist gave Frances Bean Cobain a shout-out for the song clearance on Twitter.)

7 is the official follow-up to NASARATI, the Internet star's 2018 self-released project. On the cowboy boot heels of his massive glow-up, this upcoming EP will aim to cement Lil Nas X as more than a flash in the pan success. With "Panini," he's already proven he can be more than a one-hit wonder.

7 is due out June 21 via Columbia Records.