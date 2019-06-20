Accessibility links
Watch The Monterey Jazz Festival On Tour Celebrate 60 Years

Credit: NPR

How do you distill the spirit of the Monterey Jazz Festival into a single band? Considering the ethos of the annual event, the band was designed to be a celebration of diverse international talent, forward-thinking sensibilities and just plain killin' performances. For artistic director Tim Jackson, that was the task at hand in 2018, marking the festival's 60th anniversary.

The end result is The Monterey Jazz Festival On Tour. It's a band of six individually acclaimed performers from the next generation of stars: Cécile McLorin Salvant, vocals; Bria Skonberg, trumpet, vocals; Melissa Aldana, tenor saxophone; Christian Sands, piano and musical director; Yasushi Nakamura, bass, and Jamison Ross, drums, vocals. The band toured through North America in March and April of 2019 and Jazz Night in America captured the band's stop at Jazz at Lincoln Center, which features original tunes from different members of the band with new accents from project collaborators.

PERFORMERS

Cécile McLorin Salvant: voice; Melissa Aldana: tenor saxophone; Bria Skonberg: trumpet and voice; Christian Sands: piano and musical director; Yasushi Nakamura: bass; Jamison Ross: drums and voice

CREDITS

Producers: Justin Bias, Colin Marshall; Concert Recording Engineer: Rob Macomber; Concert Video Director: Joe Lucarro; Videographers: Hiram Becker, Andrew Trost, Brandon Smith; Editor: Jeremiah Rhodes; Project Manager: Suraya Mohamed; Senior Producers: Colin Marshall, Katie Simon; Supervising Editors: Keith Jenkins, Lauren Onkey; Executive Producers: Gabrielle Armand, Anya Grundman, Amy Niles; Funded in Part By: The Argus Fund, The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, The Ella Fitzgerald Charitable Fund, The National Endowment for the Arts, Wyncote Foundation

Host Christian McBride and Saxophonist Lou Donaldson in Florida.

Katie Simon/WBGO

Turtle Island String Quartet with Cyrus Chestnut

Courtesy of the artist

Joe Lovano.

Craig Lovell/Courtesy of the artist

Bassist Christian McBride (left) and Blues artist Joey DeFrancesco (right).

Courtesy of the artist

Grammy-winning trumpeter Roy Hargrove passed away at age 49.

Courtesy of The Roy Hargrove Estate

Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra perform new arrangements of holiday classics in New York City.

Lawrence Sumulong/Jazz at Lincoln Center

