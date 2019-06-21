14 Essential Summer Festivals And Concerts, As Chosen By NPR Music Stations
If you're looking for some of the best possible music-festival experiences this summer, look no further. Below you'll find a list of some of the festivals, concerts and other performances that our NPR member stations don't want you to miss. Whether it's pop, jazz, punk or the latest in Latin music, there's a live event to fit every taste, suitable for any summer road trip, day trip or weekend getaway. It's a great way to discover new music or experience some of your favorite headliners in person. —Maya Eaglin
June
BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival
Date: June 12
City: Brooklyn, New York
Station: WFUV
Lineup:
- The National
- Courtney Barnett
(additional New York concerts here)
Date: June 15-16
City: Charlotte, North Carolina
Station: WFAE
Lineup:
- Peter Asher
- The Cyrkle
- Beatlesque
Date: June 19-22
City: Wilmington, Delaware
Station: WRTI 90.1
Lineup:
- Branford Marsalis
- Norman Brown
- Lindsey Webster
- Nestor Torres
City: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Station: 88NINE Radio
Lineup:
- Bon Iver
- Jennifer Lopez
- Jason Aldean
- Billie Eilish
Date: June 29
City: Minneapolis, Minnesota
Station: 89.3 The Current
Lineup:
- The National
- Courtney Barnett
- X
- Heart Bones
- Bad Bad Hats
July
Date: July 14
City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Station: WXPN
Lineup:
- The Beachers
- Silvina Moreno
- Stefa
Date: July 19-21
City: Chicago, Illinois
Station: 88NINE
Lineup:
- HAIM
- Mavis Staples
- Pusha-T
- Earl Sweatshirt
Date: July 26-August 10
City: Newark, New Jersey
Station: WGBO
Lineup:
- Bettye LaVette
- Eddie Palmieri
- Mark Whitfield
- S. Epatha Merkerson
This concert will stream live through video webcast.
Date: July 26-28
City: Denver, Colorado
Station: Open Air 102.3
Lineup:
- Honne
- Black Mountain
- Chicano Batman
- Tuxedo
Date: July 26-28
City: Camden, New Jersey
Station: WXPN
Lineup:
- Hozier
- Japanese Breakfast
- Elvis Costello & The Imposters
This concert will stream live through video webcast.
August
Date: August 1-4
City: Chicago, Illinois
Station: 88Nine Radio
Lineup:
- The Strokes
- The Chainsmokers
- Childish Gambino
- Ariana Grande
Date: August 22-25
City: Arlington, Virginia
Station: WNRN
Lineup:
- Joe Russo's Almost Dead
- Trey Anastasio Band
- Tedeschi Trucks Band
Date: August 31-September 1
City: Mauston, Wisconsin
Station: 88NINE Radio
Lineup:
Coming soon
September
Date: September 5-7
City: Raleigh, North Carolina
Station: WUNC
Lineup:
- Sleater-Kinney
- James Blake
- Jenny Lewis
- CHVRCHES
- Phantogram
This concert will stream live through video webcast.