14 Essential Summer Festivals And Concerts, As Chosen By NPR Music Stations Summer is here, and it's the perfect time to experience live music. If you're planning a road trip, make sure you hit these cities for some unforgettable events.
14 Essential Summer Festivals And Concerts, As Chosen By NPR Music Stations

Music

14 Essential Summer Festivals And Concerts, As Chosen By NPR Music Stations

Tame Impala performs during Pitchfork at Union Park on July 20, 2018 in Chicago. Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Tame Impala performs during Pitchfork at Union Park on July 20, 2018 in Chicago.

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

If you're looking for some of the best possible music-festival experiences this summer, look no further. Below you'll find a list of some of the festivals, concerts and other performances that our NPR member stations don't want you to miss. Whether it's pop, jazz, punk or the latest in Latin music, there's a live event to fit every taste, suitable for any summer road trip, day trip or weekend getaway. It's a great way to discover new music or experience some of your favorite headliners in person. —Maya Eaglin

June

BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival

Celebrate Brooklyn.

Celebrate Brooklyn

Date: June 12

City: Brooklyn, New York

Station: WFUV

Lineup:

  • The National
  • Courtney Barnett

(additional New York concerts here)

Tosco Music Party's FabFest

FabFest.

FabFest

FabFest.

FabFest

Date: June 15-16

City: Charlotte, North Carolina

Station: WFAE

Lineup:

  • Peter Asher
  • The Cyrkle
  • Beatlesque

Clifford Brown Jazz Festival

Clifford Brown Jazz Festival.

Clifford Brown Jazz Festival

Clifford Brown Jazz Festival.

Clifford Brown Jazz Festival

Date: June 19-22

City: Wilmington, Delaware

Station: WRTI 90.1

Lineup:

  • Branford Marsalis
  • Norman Brown
  • Lindsey Webster
  • Nestor Torres

Summerfest

Summerfest.

Summerfest

Summerfest.

Summerfest

Date: June 26-July 7

City: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Station: 88NINE Radio

Lineup:

  • Bon Iver
  • Jennifer Lopez
  • Jason Aldean
  • Billie Eilish

Rock The Garden Festival

Rock The Garden Festival. Walker Art Center and 89.3

Walker Art Center and 89.3

Rock The Garden Festival.

Walker Art Center and 89.3

Date: June 29

City: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Station: 89.3 The Current

Lineup:

  • The National
  • Courtney Barnett
  • X
  • Heart Bones
  • Bad Bad Hats

July

Nuevofest.

Nuevofest

Nuevofest

Date: July 14

City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Station: WXPN

Lineup:

  • The Beachers
  • Silvina Moreno
  • Stefa

Pitchfork Music Festival

Pitchfork Music Festival.

Pitchfork Music Festival

Pitchfork Music Festival.

Pitchfork Music Festival

Date: July 19-21

City: Chicago, Illinois

Station: 88NINE

Lineup:

  • HAIM
  • Mavis Staples
  • Pusha-T
  • Earl Sweatshirt

Montclair Jazz Festival

Montclair Jazz Festival.

Montclair Jazz Festival

Montclair Jazz Festival.

Montclair Jazz Festival

Date: July 26-August 10

City: Newark, New Jersey

Station: WGBO

Lineup:

  • Bettye LaVette
  • Eddie Palmieri
  • Mark Whitfield
  • S. Epatha Merkerson

This concert will stream live through video webcast.

Underground Music Showcase

Underground Music Showcase.

Underground Music Showcase

Underground Music Showcase.

Underground Music Showcase

Date: July 26-28

City: Denver, Colorado

Station: Open Air 102.3

Lineup:

  • Honne
  • Black Mountain
  • Chicano Batman
  • Tuxedo

XPoNential Music Festival

XPoNential Music Festival.

XPoNential Music Festival.

Date: July 26-28

City: Camden, New Jersey

Station: WXPN

Lineup:

  • Hozier
  • Japanese Breakfast
  • Elvis Costello & The Imposters

This concert will stream live through video webcast.

August

Lollapalooza

Lollapalooza.

Lollapalooza

Date: August 1-4

City: Chicago, Illinois

Station: 88Nine Radio

Lineup:

  • The Strokes
  • The Chainsmokers
  • Childish Gambino
  • Ariana Grande

LOCKN' Music Festival

LOCKN' Music Festival.

LOCKN' Music Festival

LOCKN' Music Festival.

LOCKN' Music Festival

Date: August 22-25

City: Arlington, Virginia

Station: WNRN

Lineup:

  • Joe Russo's Almost Dead
  • Trey Anastasio Band
  • Tedeschi Trucks Band

Los Dells

Los Dells Festival.

Los Dells

Los Dells Festival.

Los Dells

Date: August 31-September 1

City: Mauston, Wisconsin

Station: 88NINE Radio

Lineup:

Coming soon

September

Hopscotch Music Festival.

Hopscotch Music Festival

Hopscotch Music Festival.

Hopscotch Music Festival

Hopscotch Music Festival

Date: September 5-7

City: Raleigh, North Carolina

Station: WUNC

Lineup:

  • Sleater-Kinney
  • James Blake
  • Jenny Lewis
  • CHVRCHES
  • Phantogram

This concert will stream live through video webcast.