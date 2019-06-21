14 Essential Summer Festivals And Concerts, As Chosen By NPR Music Stations

If you're looking for some of the best possible music-festival experiences this summer, look no further. Below you'll find a list of some of the festivals, concerts and other performances that our NPR member stations don't want you to miss. Whether it's pop, jazz, punk or the latest in Latin music, there's a live event to fit every taste, suitable for any summer road trip, day trip or weekend getaway. It's a great way to discover new music or experience some of your favorite headliners in person.

June

BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival

Date: June 12

City: Brooklyn, New York

Station: WFUV

Lineup:

The National

Courtney Barnett

(additional New York concerts here)

Tosco Music Party's FabFest

Date: June 15-16

City: Charlotte, North Carolina

Station: WFAE

Lineup:

Peter Asher

The Cyrkle

Beatlesque

Clifford Brown Jazz Festival

Date: June 19-22

City: Wilmington, Delaware

Station: WRTI 90.1

Lineup:

Branford Marsalis

Norman Brown

Lindsey Webster

Nestor Torres

Summerfest

Date: June 26-July 7

City: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Station: 88NINE Radio

Lineup:

Bon Iver

Jennifer Lopez

Jason Aldean

Billie Eilish

Rock The Garden Festival

Date: June 29

City: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Station: 89.3 The Current

Lineup:

The National

Courtney Barnett

X

Heart Bones

Bad Bad Hats

July

Nuevofest

Date: July 14

City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Station: WXPN

Lineup:

The Beachers

Silvina Moreno

Stefa

Pitchfork Music Festival

Date: July 19-21

City: Chicago, Illinois

Station: 88NINE

Lineup:

HAIM

Mavis Staples

Pusha-T

Earl Sweatshirt

Montclair Jazz Festival

Date: July 26-August 10

City: Newark, New Jersey

Station: WGBO

Lineup:

Bettye LaVette

Eddie Palmieri

Mark Whitfield

S. Epatha Merkerson

This concert will stream live through video webcast.

Underground Music Showcase

Date: July 26-28

City: Denver, Colorado

Station: Open Air 102.3

Lineup:

Honne

Black Mountain

Chicano Batman

Tuxedo

XPoNential Music Festival

Date: July 26-28

City: Camden, New Jersey

Station: WXPN

Lineup:

Hozier

Japanese Breakfast

Elvis Costello & The Imposters

This concert will stream live through video webcast.

August

Lollapalooza

Date: August 1-4

City: Chicago, Illinois

Station: 88Nine Radio

Lineup:

The Strokes

The Chainsmokers

Childish Gambino

Ariana Grande

LOCKN' Music Festival

Date: August 22-25

City: Arlington, Virginia

Station: WNRN

Lineup:

Joe Russo's Almost Dead

Trey Anastasio Band

Tedeschi Trucks Band

Los Dells

Date: August 31-September 1

City: Mauston, Wisconsin

Station: 88NINE Radio

Lineup:

Coming soon

September

Hopscotch Music Festival

Date: September 5-7

City: Raleigh, North Carolina

Station: WUNC

Lineup:

Sleater-Kinney

James Blake

Jenny Lewis

CHVRCHES

Phantogram

This concert will stream live through video webcast.