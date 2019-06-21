Lindy Lou Isonhood: Can You Move On After A Capital Punishment Trial?

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Moving Forward.

About Lindy Lou Isonhood's TED Talk

In 1994, Lindy Lou Isonhood served on a jury that sentenced a man to death. For years, she agonized over her decision. Today, she says, she's moved forward by speaking out against the death penalty.

About Lindy Lou Isonhood

In 1994, Lindy Lou Isonhood served as juror No. 2 on a capital murder case in Mississippi.

Her experience changed her perception on the death penalty and as a result, she became a humans rights activist, advocating against capital punishment.

In 2018, a documentary film was made about her story, entitled "Lindy Lou, Juror Number 2".