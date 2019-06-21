Accessibility links
Lindy Lou Isonhood: Can You Move On After A Capital Punishment Trial? In 1994, Lindy Lou Isonhood served on a jury that sentenced a man to death. For years, she agonized over her decision. Today, she says, she's moved forward by speaking out against the death penalty.

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.
NPR logo

Lindy Lou Isonhood: Can You Move On After A Capital Punishment Trial?

Listen · 12:45
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/734403611/734703849" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Lindy Lou Isonhood: Can You Move On After A Capital Punishment Trial?

Lindy Lou Isonhood: Can You Move On After A Capital Punishment Trial?

Lindy Lou Isonhood: Can You Move On After A Capital Punishment Trial?

Listen · 12:45
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/734403611/734703849" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Heard on TED Radio Hour

NPR/TED Staff

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Moving Forward.

About Lindy Lou Isonhood's TED Talk

In 1994, Lindy Lou Isonhood served on a jury that sentenced a man to death. For years, she agonized over her decision. Today, she says, she's moved forward by speaking out against the death penalty.

About Lindy Lou Isonhood

In 1994, Lindy Lou Isonhood served as juror No. 2 on a capital murder case in Mississippi.

Her experience changed her perception on the death penalty and as a result, she became a humans rights activist, advocating against capital punishment.

In 2018, a documentary film was made about her story, entitled "Lindy Lou, Juror Number 2".

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.