Suleika Jaouad: How Do You Move Forward After Cancer?

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Moving Forward.

About Suleika Jaouad's TED Talk

At 26, Suleika Jaouad left the hospital after four years of cancer treatment. But instead of joy, she felt exhausted and broken. She says moving forward sometimes means reckoning with your past.

About Suleika Jaouad

At age 22, Suleika Jaouad was diagnosed with leukemia. She began writing the New York Times column and video series "Life, Interrupted" from the front lines of her hospital bed.

She has since become an advocate for those living with illness and other forms of adversity. She is also the author of the forthcoming book, Between Two Kingdoms.

She holds a degree from Princeton University and plays the upright bass.