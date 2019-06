There's Pushback After Virginia Governor Calls For Gun Suppressor Ban The NRA says when law-abiding gun owners use suppressors, they can protect their hearing. Critics say when they are used by criminals, the devices make it harder to identify an active shooter.

There's Pushback After Virginia Governor Calls For Gun Suppressor Ban There's Pushback After Virginia Governor Calls For Gun Suppressor Ban There's Pushback After Virginia Governor Calls For Gun Suppressor Ban Audio will be available later today. The NRA says when law-abiding gun owners use suppressors, they can protect their hearing. Critics say when they are used by criminals, the devices make it harder to identify an active shooter. Thursday, June 20th, 2019 Listen · 13:05 13:05 Up First NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor