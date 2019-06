Meet Joy Harjo, The First Native American U.S. Poet Laureate NPR's Noel King talks to Joy Harjo, the country's first Native American poet laureate. She grew up in Oklahoma and has been writing poetry since the 1970s.

Thursday, June 20th, 2019 Listen · 13:05 13:05