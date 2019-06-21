Sunken WWI German Battleships Are For Sale On eBay

Four World War I battleships were deliberately scuttled 100 years ago. The BBC reports the buyer will not have permission to salvage parts of the shipwrecks.

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with battleships for sale. Four German warships are on eBay. They served in the First World War. And when Germany lost, they were taken to a British harbor, Scapa Flow. But to keep the British from getting them, their crews scuttled them, so that's the catch. They're underwater. If you pay a quarter-million British pounds, you can own a piece of history, although the BBC reports that the buyer will not have permission to salvage parts of the shipwrecks.

