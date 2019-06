Concerns Mount In South Bend After A White Police Officer Kills A Black Man In South Bend, Indiana, a white police officer shot and killed a black resident over the weekend. Mayor Pete Buttigieg came off the campaign trail to deal with the fallout.

In South Bend, Indiana, a white police officer shot and killed a black resident over the weekend. Mayor Pete Buttigieg came off the campaign trail to deal with the fallout.