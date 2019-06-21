DNA Testing Solves The Case Of The Unknown Skull In Denmark Museum

The skull, which came from Greenland, looked like a narwhal, those whales with unicorn tusks but it had bizarre teeth. DNA tests show the animal's mother was a narwhal, the father a tuskless beluga.

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. For the past 30 years, a bizarre-looking skull has been sitting inside the Natural History Museum of Denmark. No one knew much about it besides that it came from Greenland and looked like a narwhal - those whales with unicorn tusks. But it had these really bizarre teeth. New DNA testing has now solved the case. The animal's mother was a narwhal, the father a tuskless beluga, making their offspring a narluga. Scientists say it's a bizarre hybrid, but love is strange and wondrous.

