Movie Review: 'Toy Story 4' Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the gang are back on an adventure in "Toy Story 4." NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to "Los Angeles Times" film critic Kenneth Turan for a review of the new film.

Movie Review: 'Toy Story 4' Movie Review: 'Toy Story 4' Movie Review: 'Toy Story 4' Audio will be available later today. Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the gang are back on an adventure in "Toy Story 4." NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to "Los Angeles Times" film critic Kenneth Turan for a review of the new film. Thursday, June 20th, 2019 Listen · 13:05 13:05 Up First NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor